District is a Family Affair for the Bates

It was a love that began in the halls of Marsh Middle School and continues through today.

As part of its latest marketing campaign, Dallas ISD is featuring families and people who call the district home in its This Is Home push.

The latest to tell their story? David and Elena Bates, who met in the halls of Marsh Middle School. David joined the school in 1999 as a Leadership Cadet Corps Instructor at Marsh Middle School, athletic coach and campus leader. Elena joined the campus in 2000 as an English as a Second Language teacher.

Eventually, the two left Marsh. Elena went to W.T. White, then back to Marsh as principal, then back to W.T. White as principal there, before leaving that post last year to go to her current position in the Office of Transformation and Innovation.

David serves the district as Assistant Superintendent of Maintenance and Facility Services/Construction Services Support.

Their daughter attended Everette L. DeGolyer Elementary and Marsh Middle School, now named Thomas C. Marsh Preparatory Academy.

“Dallas ISD Is Home for us because we are invested in the success of our district,” said Elena. “The district’s highs and lows are personal to us.”

Read their story here.