Texas Ranks 44th in Vaccinations

Texas falls behind on vaccinations as only 19.2% of the state is vaccinated. Meanwhile, cases decrease as Texas hurries to administer vaccinations across the state. Here is a mix of news that happened the week of April 15 in Dallas.

in the U.S for COVID-19 vaccination rates. Dallas County reports 202 new positive COVID-19 cases, 140 confirmed cases, 62 probable cases, and 21 deaths.

Governor Greg Abbott announces Star of Texas Nominations are now open.

Join a thought leadership panel with panelists Austin Gregg, Dr. Whitney Herge, and Dr. Nicholas Westers this upcoming April 20.

Only 5,758,786 Texas residents are vaccinated as of April 15, that’s only 19.9% of the whole state that’s vaccinated, an analysis from QuoteWizard found.

Texas falls onto the 44th state with most vaccinations administered, it falls right after Mississippi with only 19.2% of the state vaccinated and right before South Carolina with only 20.6% of the state vaccinated.

Neighboring state New Mexico falls as number one ranked in the U.S with 29.7% of its state vaccinated, Rhode Island falls second with 28.7% and South Dakota is a close third with 28.5% of its state vaccinated.

Read the report here.

President Joe Biden wants 200 million Americans before his 100th day in office, which is this upcoming April 19th. As of now, 72,795,342 Americans are fully vaccinated while 124,709,604 have received at least their first dose. Only 22.2% of the country is fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases decrease as vaccinations increase in Dallas

As of April 15, there is a cumulative of 254,731 confirmed cases in Dallas County. There’s a cumulative of 40,368 probable cases.

On Thursday, 202 new cases were reported, while 285 were reported on Wednesday.

Among the dead were a woman in her 40’s with underlying high-risk health conditions died in an area hospital. A man in his 50’s was found at his home in the city of Richardson was found deceased. He had underlying high-risk health conditions. A woman in her 70’s died in the city of Rowlett in an area hospital, she had an underlying disease.

A total of 3,768 Dallas County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.

There are 57 cases of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, six cases of variant B.1.429, and only one case of variant B.1.526 in Dallas County. A case of variant B.1.1.7 is likely six months after the initial positive COVID-19 infection.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services are providing vaccinations to those at most risk of exposure to COVID-19. Over 362,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair-Park mega-vaccine clinic. Now, people over 55 years of age can go without an appointment and pre-registering to get the COVID-19 shot at Fair Park.

Nominations are open for the Star of Texas awards

Gov. Gregg Abbott announced that nominations are open for the 2021 Star of Texas Awards.

The Star of Texas Awards allows for firefighters, emergency medical first responders, peace officers, and federal law enforcements who were seriously injured or killed in the line of duty to be highlighted and honored. Nominations can also be submitted for private citizens who were injured or killed while aiding or attempting to aid a peace officer, medical first responder, or peace officer.

“The Star of Texas Awards are a way for Texans to show our gratitude to those who serve. It is an honor to recognize these brave men and women who put themselves in danger in the name of public safety,” said Governor Abbott.

To be eligible, the accident must have happened between September 1, 2003, and June 15, 2021. Nominations will be accepted and must be submitted to the Governor’s Office by June 15, 2021. Over 600 Texans have been honored.

The event will be hosted in September.

To submit a nomination, it can be accessed through the Governor’s Office website here.

D CEO to host breakfast panel on pandemic and child mental health

D CEO will host a breakfast focusing on COVID-19’s impact on children’s mental health. During the pandemic, isolation and disruption of activities have to lead to increased mental issues in children and adolescents.

Kids are spending more time online, and it allows for opportunities for harassment, bullying, and abuse to take place online. Mental health has become a huge topic on how a pandemic can affect it, and due to awareness, a reduction of the stigma surrounding mental health has happened to allow more people to get the help they need.

D CEO Healthcare will be hosting a thought leadership panel about how mental health issues have increased during the pandemic. Panelists will include therapist, owner, and CEO of Connections Wellness Group Awstin Gregg; pediatric psychologist Dr. Whitney Herge; and associate professor of Psychiatry at UTWS and clinical psychologist Dr. Nicholas Westers will be the panelists. Managing editor of D CEO magazine Will Maddoxx will moderate the panel.

The event will take place on April 20 at 8 a.m.

For more information and how to register, click here.