Connoisseurs Can Consume ‘Cowboy Cuisine’ at Buffalo Gap Summit

On Saturday, April 24, host Perini Ranch Steakhouse will beckon meat lovers to the rising smoke signal of grilled beef at the 2021 Buffalo Gap Wine and Food Summit. The aroma of James Beard Award-winning sizzling steak is sure to attract hungry guests to the event’s socially distanced in outdoor tents.

Alongside Perini Ranch Steakhouse’s Tom and Lisa Perini, Ashley Parker Snider of Fess Parker Winery and Richard Becker of Becker Vineyards will also contribute to the event.

“We are so excited to be participating in the 2021 Buffalo Gap Wine and Food Summit and to have the opportunity to share our Sta. Rita Hills-grown pinot noir and chardonnay with our friends in Texas,” said Snider. “It doesn’t feel like springtime without a Summit.”

To commence the festivities, guests will experience “a day in Burgundy” filled with wine, food and guest speakers – all moderated by the founder of Bertrand’s Wines Bertrand Leulliette. The day will begin with a seminar and tasting of a selection of Old World and New World pinot noir and chardonnay, curated by master sommelier Guy Stout. Next, there will be California-style lunch on the ranch grounds, paired with additional Burgundy wines. Afterward, guests are invited to relax before dinner by exploring the town of Buffalo Gap, shopping at the Perini Ranch Country Market, or visiting the Gap Café.

That evening, participants will have a menu of French cuisine by Michelin Star chef Bruno Davaillon, served alongside both Old and New World Burgundy pinot noir and chardonnay. Davaillon lives in Dallas and, after a six-year tenure at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, opened his award-winning restaurant Bullion in 2018.

“Buffalo Gap is my second home,” said Becker. “Who would have thought this would be the source of such wonderful food and wine pairings in Texas?”

Starting in 2004, the Buffalo Gap Wine and Food Summit is a nonprofit organization celebrating fine food and wine. The event is designed to cultivate an appreciation of conscious culinary consumption through education and discussions.

In typical times, the summit is a three-day occasion, but this year’s Buffalo Gap Wine and Food Summit presents a one-day “Le Petit Sommet.” The summit plans to follow up the event with a “Totally Texas” activation slated for Oct. 23.

Tickets for the April event are $395 and can be bought over the phone at 1-800-367-1721. Tickets for the October event will go on sale in September.