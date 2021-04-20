Construction on Preston Center Development to Begin in May

Dirt will be turned next month on a Preston Center mixed-use development that has seen years of discussion.

Lincoln Property Company announced last week that it will break ground on the development — which is on land owned by Saint Michael and All Angels Episopal Church near the Dallas North Tollway, Northwest Highway, and Preston Road — in May.

Located off the primary intersection of Northwest Highway and the Dallas North Tollway, between the Park Cities and Preston Hollow, the property has unparalleled access from major thoroughfares.

The venture will include 225,000 square feet of office space and 128 residences in two towers, separated by a parking garage and amenity deck. There are also plans for a ground-floor restaurant with a patio, as well as more than 1.3 acres of green spaces.

The office building at 8111 Douglas Ave., will have 12 stories and a penthouse, plus a putting green, pickleball court, and outdoor terrace at the penthouse level. Floors 9-12 are available for lease, the company said, as well as the penthouse.

“The project has been designed, with the upmost consideration to health, wellness, and safety, using the very latest in technology and systems to create an environment for the future, where tenants will want to be,” LPC said in a press release. “The buildings will maintain industry leading designations.”

The multifamily building will have 128 rental units within 14 stories, with unencumbered downtown Dallas views, as well as a rooftop terrace with a pool and luxury lounge. The building is also within the attendance boundaries for Highland Park ISD.

“Saint Michael and All Angels has been great to work with, and we are thrilled to take this monumental step forward to bring our shared vision to life,” said John Walter, executive vice president of Lincoln Property Company. “This project will be a best-in-class development designed to bring a dynamic mixed-use offering to the area. We are especially thankful to the City of Dallas and Preston Center Task force, whose feedback through the years made the project better.”

The company also said it already has at least one major tenant.

“We are excited that Sewell Automotive Companies will move their corporate office to the campus as an anchor tenant, and we are encouraged by the significant interest we have seen from other prospective tenants so far,” said Walter. “We look forward to working quickly to deliver the project to the community.”

Sewell Automotive Companies will lease approximately 26,500 square feet, LPC said.