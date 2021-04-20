Interabang Books Gearing Up For Independent Bookstore Day

Interabang Books is gearing up for this year’s Independent Bookstore Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24.

Now in its seventh year, the annual event showcases the nation’s more than 700 indie, locally-owned booksellers. Interabang Books is in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane at 5600 Lovers Lane.

“Independent Bookstore Day has been a big, bustling, and happy day for us each year since we opened, and we’re thrilled that the annual event is back to taking place on a spring Saturday,” said owner Nancy Perot. “Our customers will find the store full of new books, staff favorites, special editions and fantastic seasonal gifts for readers and their families.”

Spanning all interests and ages, this year’s Independent Bookstore Day (IBD) offerings include an array of collectible limited editions and exclusive merchandise.

“The publishers have really outdone themselves with the one day, in-store only specials they’ve made available to independently owned bookstores like ours,” added partner Lori Feathers.

Also on tap are gifts with purchase, prizes, IBD-branded giveaways, balloons, and more. Sips, snacks, and sweets from neighboring businesses La La Land Kind Café, J. Rae’s bakery, and Pogo’s Wine and Spirits will be served.

This year’s IBD Author Ambassador is Glennon Doyle, a New York Times #1 bestseller (Untamed, Love Warrior).