Ursuline soccer signees include, from left, Addison Higgins (Texas A&M-Commerce), Kylie Koeijmans (Tulsa), and Kylie Dobbs (Missouri).
Ursuline Soccer Champs Make College Choices

Todd Jorgenson

After capping their high school careers with a TAPPS 6A soccer championship, three Ursuline seniors have signed to play at the next level.

Kylie Dobbs, the program’s all-time leading scorer, signed with Missouri. The striker scored four times in the state title game against Houston St. Agnes, and finished with 103 goals in a Bears uniform.

Kylie Koeijmans signed with Tulsa after a stellar career as Ursuline’s goalkeeper. Standout midfielder Addison Higgins will play at the NCAA Division II level at Texas A&M-Commerce.

