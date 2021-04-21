HP Qualifiers Ready for Regional Meet

The Highland Park girls will be represented in almost every event at the Class 5A Region II track and field meet, which begins Friday in Arlington.

The Lady Scots easily won the team title at the area meet in Joshua last weekend, thanks in part to a pair of new school records. Claire Cochran set a new mark in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.83 seconds, while Meredith Sims did the same in the 100 in 11.91 seconds.

Other individual area champions for the Lady Scots include Cameron Fawcett (1,600 and 3,200), Elle Thompson (400), Izzy Blaylock (800) and Savannah Hinze (300 hurdles).

HP’s other individual qualifiers for regionals are Alli Grace Ott (800, 1,600, and 3,200), Hattie Spiecher (long jump and triple jump), Blaylock (400), Kayla Dickerson (400), Charlotte Hudson (800), Grace Hathaway (1,600), Cochran (high jump), Raina Pietrzak (long jump), and Ailey Fidler (pole vault). The Lady Scots also qualified all three relays.

On the boys side, HP has three regional qualifiers, led by area champion John Rutledge in the 200. Grayson Schrank (100) and Catcher Murphy (pole vault) also advanced.

The top two finishers in each event at regionals will head to the UIL state meet on May 7 in Austin.