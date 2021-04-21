HP Rolls Past Greenville in Home Finale

With the softball season in the home stretch, Highland Park scored a resounding 16-6 win over Greenville in its final home game on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (9-16, 4-9) snapped a five-game skid on their home turf with the victory, which completed a season sweep of the Lions. Lilli Reenan, Ava White, and Rylie Egger paced the offensive outburst for HP, while Reenan also was the winning pitcher.

Currently in sixth place in District 13-5A, the Lady Scots will wrap up the season on Friday at Royse City.

