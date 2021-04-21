Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 12 – 18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GRADED INCOMPLETE

Did a dog eat the reporting time? That information wasn’t available for an April 16 theft from PSIvet at an employee’s home in the 4800 block of Harvest Hill Road.

12 Monday

Before 5:26 p.m., a burglar stole from a 66-year-old woman’s home in the 6300 block of Royal Lane.

Reported at 5:42 p.m. at NorthPark Center: After asking to see some jewelry at Nordstrom, the shoplifter escaped with the merchandise.

13 Tuesday

Reported at 11:04 a.m. by a 30-year-old Farmers Branch man who works at Seasons 52: Someone stole on April 12 stole his vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 11:21 a.m., a reckless and rude motorist left without leaving information after wrecking into a 32-year-old man’s vehicle in the Lovers Seafood & Market parking lot on Lovers Lane, near Inwood Road.

14 Wednesday

Reported at 12:44 a.m.: the theft of a 52-year-old woman’s vehicle from her home in the 6800 block of Joyce Way.

At 8:44 a.m., officers found illegal drugs in a vehicle stopped near Preston Center.

Before 1:28 p.m., a thief took contents from a 31-year-old woman’s vehicle at Preston Forest Village.

Arrested at 3:47 p.m.: a 23-year-old man accused of “breaching the peace” and “inciting the public” at NorthPark Center.

Officers responded at 10:19 p.m. to a “burglary of a motor vehicle in progress” in the 7000 block of Joyce Way, where a ne’er-do-well had attempted to take the contents of a 31-year-old man’s vehicle.

15 Thursday

Online records omitted the reporting times for vandalism to a Richardson woman’s property at Preston Royal Village and a theft from a woman at NorthPark Center.

Before 2:05 p.m., one or more burglars struck three cars and a home in the 6600 block of Greenwich Lane.

Arrested at 2:06 p.m.: a 47-year-old woman who returned to a 52-year-old woman’s home in the 5300 block of Wateka Drive, despite having received a criminal trespassing warning.

Reported at 4:33 p.m.: A 69-year-old woman from the 6800 block of Stefani Drive was receiving threats from someone she knows.

Didn’t get very far? Before 5:36 p.m., a would-be auto thief attempted to drive off from the 5500 block of Meaders Lane with a 74-year-old man’s vehicle.

16 Friday

The reporting times were not available for thefts from the Arch-Con Corporation in Preston Center and a man at NorthPark Center.

Before 5:06 p.m., a thief took contents from a 36-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 4200 block of Mendenhall Drive.

Reported at 5:36 p.m.: A crook on April 14 snatched checks from the Flattery Café in Preston Center.

17 Saturday

Before 4:13 p.m., a thief took easy loot from the front yard of a 60-year-old woman’s home in the 5400 block of Glenwick Lane. A vehicle from elsewhere on that bock was stolen before 12:34 p.m.

Before 4:48 p.m., a driving menace motored away without taking responsibility for damaging a 68-year-old woman’s vehicle in a parking lot at Montfort Drive and East Bound LBJ Freeway.

18 Sunday

Before 8:24 a.m., a vandal damaged a 62-year-old man’s fence in the 4200 block of Glenaire Drive.