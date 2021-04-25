Advaith Subramanian – 20 Under 40

16

Cracking The Wonder Code

Education: Highland Park High School

Highland Park High School junior Advaith Subramanian and his team started their nonprofit after teaching Hyer Elementary robotics program pupils to code using Wonder Bots and iPads.

“As the program was coming to a close in January, we talked about the importance of exposing young students to coding,” he said.

The conversation also turned to how many underprivileged students might not have access and exposure to that type of instruction.

So, in the spring of 2020, Subramanian and his friend, Sophie Minick, a senior at HPHS, started their Cracking the Wonder Code (CTWC) initiative to spread science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) education.

“We both are extremely passionate about pursuing medicine and surgery and are the captains of our high school robotics team.”

The team, which also includes students August Ryan and Hailey Balekian, has since organized workshops and camps to teach children the basics of coding and technology.

“Through this initiative, I’ve been able to connect with many of my like-minded peers and adults to help bring about our vision to teach more kids STEAM outside of the Park Cities, and through my school, I have been able to volunteer at Hyer Elementary’s robotics program as well as talk to many physicians and clinicians through our Pre-Med student organization,” Subramanian said.

Subramanian serves as a co-president of the Pre-Med student organization and is active with other organizations.

Where do you see yourself and/or your career 10 years from now?

Ten years from now, I can see myself doing the early years of my surgical residency, doing everything I can to go into neurosurgery or cardiothoracic surgery.

Favorite nonprofit causes(s):

Boles Home and the Equal Justice Center.

If you could buy a book (or rent a movie) for your neighbor, what would it be and why?

The Martian, because the book and movie unfold the fascinating world of astronomy.

