Looking Ahead for May

Arts Performance for Vogel Alcove

“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Fun, Fun, Fun” to spread some “Good Vibrations” and support Vogel Alcove, an early childhood education and parent opportunity center.

The Beach Boys will perform during a picnic scheduled for 5 p.m. May 1 at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Annette Strauss Artist Square off of Flora Street. The concert starts at 6 p.m., followed by an after-party from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Wolfgang Puck Catering will provide picnic meals and an open bar onsite at the 29th annual benefit Arts Performance. Social distancing, masks, and temperature checks will be required.

Unable or not ready to attend such an event in person? A $1,000 virtual sponsorship package includes a secure online link and Party-Package Gift Basket for those who want to host remote parties at their homes.

Visit vogelalcove.org/artsevent or contact Greg Brinkley – [email protected] or 214-368-8686 – for more details.

Nexus Pop-Up Flower Shop

Pre-pandemic, the Auxiliary of Nexus would hold a spring luncheon to generate funds and awareness for treatment services for Dallas women with substance use disorders.

Instead, this year, auxiliary volunteers will operate a Pop-Up Flower Shop to spread Mother’s Day cheer for moms everywhere, including those served by the Nexus Recovery Center.

Nexus Mothers Day

“Most of us on the auxiliary are mothers ourselves, so we are handpicking exactly what we would want come Mother’s Day morning,” said Lauren Gillette, Nexus Auxiliary Advisory board president. “We are basically personal shoppers for all those kiddos and significant others out there.”

Whether ordered ahead of time online or in-person the day of, each arrangement must be picked up via drive-through from 2 to 4 p.m. May 8 on Nexus’ campus, 8733 La Prada Drive. Individuals may also sponsor a gift basket for a mother in the on-campus recovery program. Visit nexusrecovery.org/mothersday.

ReuNight Garden Party

Patrick and Kristy Sands

The Family Place has reimagined its ReuNight fundraiser as an upscale party under the stars in the Nasher Sculpture Center’s garden.

“We are all looking forward to finally ‘Reu-Nighting’ with our friends at the Nasher Sculpture Center,” said Paige Flink, CEO of the Dallas-based family violence addressing agency.

Limited to 100 guests, the May 13 event begins with cocktails at 7 p.m., followed by dinner at 8 p.m., and a small, curated luxury live auction. In celebration of the longtime patronage of honorary chairs Kristy and Patrick Sands, the Sands Family Foundation recently awarded The Family Place with a $100,000 donation.

Visit familyplace.org, email [email protected], or call 214-443-7770 for more details and registration.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected]for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.