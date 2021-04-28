Pershing Kindergarten Teacher Finalist for Dallas ISD Teacher of the Year

In a year where teaching took on new challenges, one kindergarten teacher at Pershing Elementary has found himself on a list of nine Dallas ISD educators who the district feels represent what it means to be a teacher.

Jose Armendariz didn’t start out as a teacher. He worked for three years at the U.S. Consulate before deciding to become a teacher — a family legacy.

After earning an MBA from the University of Texas at El Paso, he began working as a bilingual teacher at Pershing Elementary in 2004 through the district’s alternative certification program.

Seventeen years later, Armendariz has been showcased on the Univision show Unimás, helped re-establish the Pershing Elementary PTA, and is serving as a member of the Bilingual ESL Cadre — which is a part of the district’s ESL department.

Principal Lourdes Morales-Figueroa describes Mr. Armendariz as an exceptional teacher, whose “contributions to our school community have been remarkable.” She also said he is known for nurturing his students and increasing their self-esteem and interest in learning.

“He provides them a nurturing environment and includes parents as crucial team members in their student’s education,” she said.

The district will choose a teacher of the year in the magnet and choice school category, elementary school category, and secondary school category, and will name the winners on May 3 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on WFAA’s Good Morning Texas.

Each winner will be presented with a cash award by the district’s Teacher of the Year award sponsor, Central Market. Deputy Superintendent Susana Cordova on May 3 will also highlight the finalists and Teacher of the Year process on Good Morning Texas on NBC DFW during the 11:30 a.m.–12 p.m. time slot.

You can learn more about Armendariz in our June issue of Preston Hollow People.