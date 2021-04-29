Bryan’s House Exhibit Coming To Galleria Dallas

Everyone Has Special Needs, an exhibit from Bryan’s House, will be on display at Galleria Dallas May 6-31. The display seeks to serve as a call to action for community members to get involved with the Dallas-based children’s charity, whether through financial donations or through volunteer work.

Bryan’s House was founded in 1988, at the peak of the HIV/AIDS crisis, to care for children suffering from that infection. Named for an 8-month-old local boy who was one of the first area children to die from the disease, the organization has served more than 15,000 children.

“These children can thrive within the special medically-managed care model that Bryan’s House has perfected,” said Bryan’s House CEO Abigail Erickson-Torres. “That model now extends to other children who have special medical needs.”

Everyone Has Special Needs will feature information on how to get involved with Bryan’s House and details on how to get help if your family is in need. It will also feature a selfie station with a life-size photo of Dallas Mavericks player Dwight Powell (who has been known to visit Bryan’s House children) and a QR code to enter a raffle with prizes including a luxury trip to Mexico. Proceeds from the Bryan’s House Online Raffle will support its onsite child development program for medically fragile children and those with social, emotional and physical challenges.

“Bryan’s House has been a powerful force for good in North Texas for over three decades,” said Megan Townsend, director of marketing for Galleria Dallas. “We are excited to help build awareness for their broadened mission and to showcase how to get involved with this worthwhile charitable organization.”