COVID-19 Vaccination rates push back Immunity Forecast

COVID-19 vaccinations progress but Texas falls behind on vaccinations causing immunity forecast to be pushed back. Meanwhile, cases keep steady growth as more vaccination pop-ups happen in the Dallas Metroplex to vaccinate the North Texan population. Here is a mix of the COVID-19 related news that happened the week of April 29th in the Dallas area.

Slow vaccination rates in Dallas push back immunity forecast.

Dallas County reports 268 new positive COVID-19 cases, 194 confirmed cases, 74 probable cases, and a total of four deaths on April 29th.

Mayor Johnson’s announces a new Neighborhood Vaccine Initiative.

Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation (PCCI) has pushed back the forecast of immunization for Dallas County. The center had forecasted that Dallas would’ve reached herd immunity by mid-June, but that has changed to late June and even mid-July due to slow vaccination rates.

In February, they forecasted that 80 percent of the Dallas Country’s residents would be immune or have recorded from COVID-19 by June. Today, Dallas County immunity stands at 64 percent and over 35% of the county’s population, including 73 percent of residents older than 65 years old.

The county keeps rolling out vaccinations and providing them to residents, but vaccination rates have slowed and have harmed the immunity forecast. In March, administered vaccines were averaging over 60,000 per week, but in recent weeks they have only been averaging 45,000 vaccines per week.

The immunity herd could be pushed even further into July if residents don’t get vaccinated. COVID-19 can mutate quickly and create deadlier and more transmissible strains.

The PCCI encourages everyone to receive their COVID-19 shot soon. It will help reach herd immunity and to return to normal quicker.

COVID-19 Cases Grow Steadily in Dallas County

As of April 29th, there is a cumulative of 257,117 confirmed cases in Dallas County. There’s a cumulative of 41,313 probable cases.

268 new cases and only four deaths were reported today.

Amongst the deaths, a woman in her 50’s from the city of Seagoville that died in an area hospital, she had underlying high-risk health conditions. A woman in her 60s from the city of Mesquite died at an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions. A man in his 80s from the city of Sunnyvale died after being hospitalized, he had underlying high-risk health conditions.

One death reported today was of a person who had to receive both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine but was on immunosuppressant medication.

There are 58 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, six cases of B.1.429, and one case of the variant in B.1.526 in Dallas County. Four have been hospitalized, two of them requiring intensive care.

The provisional average of COVID-19 as of April 29th cases was 226.

The county encourages vaccination to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The vaccine is available without an appointment at Dallas Eastfield Campus, Ellis Davis Field House, Fair Park, and Potter’s House.

The CDC recommends taking preventative measures to help avoid and prevent the spread of the virus. They recommend wearing masks, keeping six feet apart, and avoiding close contact with anybody outside of your household.

For more:

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php

Mayor Johnson announces New Neighborhood Vaccine Initiative

Mayor Eric Johnson announced the creation of the Mayor’s Neighborhood Vaccine Initiative. The initiative is a partnership with private providers to distribute COVID-19 vaccines at pop-up events.

The Caring Foundation of Texas will co-host three vaccination events through its Care Van program. The first will be Friday, April 30th at Bishop Arts Theatre Center, the second on Saturday, May 1st at LG Pinkston High School in West Dallas, and the third event is scheduled on Tuesday the May 4th at Jubilee Park Community Center in South Dallas.

“I encourage all Dallas residents to get vaccinated as soon as they can. The pandemic is not over yet, but if enough people get these safe and highly effective vaccines, we can achieve community immunity and truly get back to normalcy,” said Mayor Johnson.

To pre-register for The Bishop Arts Theatre event, visit: https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/carevan/npi/4302021

To pre-register for the LG Pinkston event, visit: https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/carevan/npi/5012021

To pre-register for The Jubilee Park event, visit https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/carevan/npi/5042021