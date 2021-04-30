Scots Blank Allen, Head to State Tourney

Highland Park started its postseason run with a performance worthy of the state’s top-ranked lacrosse team.

The Scots posted a rare shutout during an 18-0 thrashing of Allen on Thursday in a Texas High School Lacrosse League quarterfinal at Highlander Stadium.

Next up, HP advances to the state tournament in suburban Houston next weekend, looking for the program’s first state title since 2015. The Scots (13-2) will face either The Woodlands or Austin Westlake in the semifinals on May 8, with the championship game scheduled for the following day.

On Thursday, Thomas Mencke, Harrison Key, and Sam Wheeler scored three goals apiece for HP, which outscored the Eagles by a combined 39-4 in two meetings this year.

The Scots looked sharp one week after ending the regular season with a dominating 16-9 road win over St. Mark’s on April 22 behind a hat trick from George Wright.