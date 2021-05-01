Scots Sweep Bulldogs, Earn Second Place

Highland Park wrapped up the regular season on Friday with a dominating 7-0 win at Royse City, for the Scots’ ninth shutout victory of the baseball season.

More importantly, HP claims the second playoff seed from District 13-5A, and likely will face either Ennis or Midlothian in the Region II bi-district round next weekend, with series details to be determined.

The Scots (19-11, 12-2) completed a two-game sweep of the Bulldogs that included a 3-2 win in extra innings on Tuesday — highlighted by Harrison Dugger’s steal of home. Calvin Williams struck out 10 during a complete-game shutout on Friday.

The Scots have won four straight games and 11 of the past 13 overall. HP finished one game behind 13-5A champion North Forney in the standings. Royse City was third, followed by Forney in fourth place.