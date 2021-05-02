St. John’s Slips Past Hockaday for Title

Hockaday’s quest for an SPC lacrosse championship ended in heartbreaking fashion on its home turf on Friday.

The Daisies fell 10-9 to Houston St. John’s on the opening weekend of the reconfigured SPC spring championship meet.

It was the second consecutive defeat for Hockaday (9-2) after a nine-game winning streak to start the season. The nine-goal total tied the team’s lowest of the season.

The Daisies last won the conference championship in 2018, and the following year finished third. The SPC cancelled its spring meet a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This spring, championship events are being contested in many spring sports at multiple sites throughout the state, although not all SPC schools are participating.

Also over the weekend, St. Mark’s defeated St. John’s to win the SPC boys tennis tournament in Waco. It marked the first tennis crown for the Lions since 2002.

Among the teams competing for titles next weekend are Hockaday in girls golf and Greenhill in girls tennis. Meanwhile, St. Mark’s will host the SPC track and field championships.