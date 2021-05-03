Monday, May 3, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTOS: Dallas ISD
Preston Hollow Schools 

Pershing Teacher Named Dallas ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments

Out of nine finalists, three Dallas ISD teachers were chosen for Teacher of the Year in a televised event that aired on WFAA’s Good Morning Texas Monday morning — and a familiar face at Pershing Elementary was one of those three.

Screengrab

Kindergarten teacher Jose Armendariz smiled broadly before covering his mouth in surprise as district interim chief of school leadership Orlando Riddick and Dallas Education Foundation executive director Mita Havlick announced that he, Boude Storey Middle School teacher Seneca Denman, and Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet at Townview Center teacher Yonathan Tadesse were named the district’s latest Teachers of the Year.

Later that day, Central Market came to Pershing to celebrate Armendariz, with students gathered to cheer him on.

We will have more with Armendariz in our June issue of Preston Hollow People.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She is a member of the Education Writers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the News Leaders Association, the News Product Alliance, and the Online News Association. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *