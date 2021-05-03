Pershing Teacher Named Dallas ISD Elementary Teacher of the Year

Out of nine finalists, three Dallas ISD teachers were chosen for Teacher of the Year in a televised event that aired on WFAA’s Good Morning Texas Monday morning — and a familiar face at Pershing Elementary was one of those three.

Screengrab

Kindergarten teacher Jose Armendariz smiled broadly before covering his mouth in surprise as district interim chief of school leadership Orlando Riddick and Dallas Education Foundation executive director Mita Havlick announced that he, Boude Storey Middle School teacher Seneca Denman, and Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet at Townview Center teacher Yonathan Tadesse were named the district’s latest Teachers of the Year.

Later that day, Central Market came to Pershing to celebrate Armendariz, with students gathered to cheer him on.

We will have more with Armendariz in our June issue of Preston Hollow People.