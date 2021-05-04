Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Skies Clear to Honor Wilhelm, Self at TACA Luncheon

Attendees of The Arts Community Alliance Silver Cup Luncheon Tuesday found themselves greeted at first by some light sprinkles as they chatted on the lawn of the Annette Strauss Square at the AT&T Performing Arts Center — but the skies parted and the sun arrived just in time to fete the two honorees, Sam Self and Donna Wilhelm.

Sam Self

While enjoying chicken paillard and vanilla-run caneles de Bordeaux, those gathered at the somewhat smaller outdoor event watched musicians from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra perform a Mozart piece in honor of Self, a dance performance by the Bruce Wood Dancers in honor of Wilhelm, and the debut of a new poem about Dallas by local poet Sherrie Zantea.

Wilhelm and Self are the 43rd recipients of the award, which each year spotlights two individuals who have made lasting contributions to arts and culture in the Dallas community.

Donna Wilhelm

Former Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings and Matrice Ellis-Kirk, last year’s Silver Cup recipients, introduced Wilhelm and Self, respectively, before each gave touching (and sometimes self-deprecating) remarks.

  • Matrice Ellis-Kirk
  • Terry Loftis
  • Mike Rawlings
  • The Bruce Wood Dancers

But Wilhelm also had a bit of breaking news — TACA will now include the literary arts in its efforts to support the arts in Dallas.

Both Wilhelm and Self are Preston Hollow residents. See more from the day’s celebration in our June issue of Preston Hollow People.

Bethany Erickson

