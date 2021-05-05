Preston Hollow Crime Reports April 26 – May 2

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STILL THERE AFTER 60 SECONDS?

Before 12:32 p.m. April 26, a hapless crook tried to take a vehicle from the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

27 Tuesday

The reporting time was unavailable for thefts from a man and Sealco Dallas of Richardson at a home in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.

Before 5:45 p.m., a rude boor spit on a 46-year-old woman at Preston Center.

28 Wednesday

Stolen before 9:40 a.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 10500 block of Pagewood Drive.

The reporting time was unavailable for a theft at a home in the 4300 block of Southcrest Road.

29 Thursday

Overnight before 9:37 a.m., a reckless driver fled after wrecking into a 49-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 10500 block of Ravenscroft Drive.

Reported at 12:13 p.m. by the 12000 Preston Road Homeowners Association: an April 28 theft in the 12000 block of De Or Drive.

Before 1:48 p.m., a careless and irresponsible driver damaged a 25-year-old Gilmer, Texas, woman’s vehicle at Medical City Hospital on Forest Lane.

Before 6:53 p.m. at the Preston of the Park Cities on Sherry Lane, a ruffian struck a 76-year-old woman who lives there in the face.

30 Friday

The reporting time was unavailable for a theft at a home in the 8500 block of Lakemont Drive.

Before 10:08 a.m., a bully pushed the heart surgery wound of a 60-year-old man staying at the Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas on Northaven Road.

Reported at 4:53 p.m.: A prowler two days earlier had pinched property from a vehicle belonging to an 84-year-old man at a home in the 10200 block of Strait Lane.

1 Saturday

The reporting time was unavailable for a theft in the parking lot outside Black Swan Yoga on Lovers Lane.

Before 4:45 p.m., a reckless driver struck a 28-year-old Frisco woman’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at LBJ Freeway and Midway Road.

Reported 5:48 p.m.: An annoying scammer kept messaging a 52-year-old woman from the 9200 block of Sunnybrook Lane about property.