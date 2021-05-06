Go Here: Open Houses To Check Out May 8 and 9

You know what Mom needs? A whole new house. Call it the ultimate Mother’s Day present — and we have plenty to choose from in this week’s look at open houses in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow area.

May 8

9106 La Strada Court, Dallas. This home in the gated community of La Strada Court is the beneficiary of an extensive refresh. The three-bedroom, four-bath Mediterranean style home comes with a very well-appointed kitchen that includes double ovens, a built-in refrigerator, gas cooktop, wine cooler, plenty of storage, and a breakfast bar. The primary suite has separate water closets and vanities, a jetted tub, a large shower, and a large closet. Upstairs, a second living area and two bedrooms with en suites complete the home. Five bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $749,500. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. Open house: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

9106 La Strada Court PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

5239 Edmonson Ave.

5239 Edmondson Ave., Dallas. Sitting on almost half an acre with mature trees, this home has large rooms throughout and a perfect floorplan for entertaining and family fun. There are spacious formals, a cozy library, and a large game room. Walls of French doors open from the living room, dining area, and den, providing ample light and views of the backyard and pool. An updated kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, Thermador double ovens, and more. Five bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1.59 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High School, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4406 Southcrest Road PHOTO: Courtesy Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

4406 Southcrest Road, Dallas. Walk to school (and have your pick of them, too) with this family home on a treed corner lot. A large family room, dining, and kitchen with oversized island make great entertaining and family gathering spots. Hardwood floors throughout make for easy cleanup. Updates include the kitchen and bathrooms. Working from home? This home has a dedicated spot for that. Four bedrooms/three bathrooms. $1.25 million. Schools: Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Foster Elementary, Ursuline, St. Monica, Episcopal School of Dallas, The Cambridge School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 9

7614 Azalea Lane, Dallas. This recently renovated ranch-style home is in the coveted Jan Mar neighborhood and within walking distance to the Northaven Trail. With its open and bright floorplan, it’s a family home built for entertaining. Recent upgrades include a commercial-grade Wolf double-oven, Viking refrigerator, pot-filler, dual dishwashers, tankless water heater, and more. The massive yard has plenty of room for a pool, too. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half baths. $949,900. Schools: Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 11 a..m. to 1 p.m.

7614 Azalea Lane

3836 Antigua Dr. PHOTOS: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

3836 Antigua Dr., Dallas. This midcentury ranch in Glen Meadows Estates boasts two yards and plenty of space for entertaining. The main living area has soaring ceilings, and a bright sunroom overlooks the backyard and pool. A second large living area is punctuated by a see-through fireplace. The kitchen provides plenty of gorgeous space to cook in with solid pine custom cabinets, a custom pantry, gas stovetop, and more. Three bedrooms/two-and-a-half baths. $500,000. Schools: Gooch Elementary, Marsh Middle School, WT White High, Jesuit, Hockaday, The Lamplighter School. Open house: noon to 4 p.m.

7303 Robin Road, Dallas. Located in the Inwood Park neighborhood, this traditional-style home is just minutes to Inwood Village and offers tons of space for a growing family. The family room offers deep crown moldings and is open to a well-appointed kitchen that boasts granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and gas cooktop. The primary suite has a cozy fireplace and a spacious en suite with jetted tub, oversized shower, and huge walk-in closet. Three bedrooms/three bathrooms. $999,000. Schools: K.B. Polk, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School, Sudie Williams TAG. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

7303 Robin Road PHOTO: Courtesy Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

7023 Preston Grove Lane PHOTO: Courtesy Ebby Halliday Realtors

7023 Preston Grove Lane, Dallas. Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in the gated Lake Forest neighborhood, this home has an open, versatile floor plan with plenty of flexibility. A quiet home office on the first floor and a second workspace upstairs will allow for both work and school simultaneously — or for two work-from-home schedules. An oversized kitchen is open to the family room and offers plenty of storage space, plus a Sub-Zero refrigerator, convection oven, and gas cooktop. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,125,000. Schools: Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High School, Yavneh Academy, Dallas International School, Alcuin. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Also check out:

4046 Beechwood Lane, Dallas . Three bedrooms, one bathroom. 1,247 square feet. $449,000. Friday, May 7, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; and Saturday May 8 and Sunday, May 9, 10 a.m.-2p.m.

. Three bedrooms, one bathroom. 1,247 square feet. $449,000. Friday, May 7, 4:30-5:30 p.m.; and Saturday May 8 and Sunday, May 9, 10 a.m.-2p.m. 12020 Tavel Circle, Dallas. Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 2,215 square feet. $619,000. Saturday, May 8, 1-3 p.m.

Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms. 2,215 square feet. $619,000. Saturday, May 8, 1-3 p.m. 4215 San Carlos St, University Park. Five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms. 4,080 square feet. $2.2 million. Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9, 12-2 p.m.

Five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms. 4,080 square feet. $2.2 million. Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9, 12-2 p.m. 3809 Crown Shore Dr., Dallas. Four bedrooms, three bathrooms. 3,127 square feet. $600,000. Sunday, May 9, 2-4 p.m.