HP, Jesuit Eye Rematch at State Tourney

It’s set in suburban Houston, but the Texas High School Lacrosse League state tournament will have a distinctly Dallas flair.

Just as in 2019, local rivals Highland Park, ESD, and Jesuit are semifinalists. They will be joined by 2018 champion The Woodlands. One of those four schools has won state every year since 2014.

Saturday’s matchups include HP (13-2) against The Woodlands (15-2), followed by Jesuit (10-2) versus defending champ ESD (8-4). The winners will meet for the title on Sunday.

The Scots are the top seed, having knocked off all three other remaining teams during the regular season (although HP and Jesuit split two matchups). The Scots last won a championship in 2015, and were the runner-up in 2019.