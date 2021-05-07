Alto Goes Artsy: Alto And Gray Malin Team Up For Art Cars

Drivers in Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles may notice the work of renowned photographer and Dallas native Gray Malin thanks to a collaboration with ridesharing company Alto.

As part of the collaboration, the roads of all three cities in which Alto operates will have an Alto x Gray Malin car. Each city’s Alto cars will be wrapped with a different well-known Gray Malin image.

The Dallas cars feature Malin’s “Llamas Black and White Balloons,” which is on the cover of his new luxury coffee table book, Gray Malin: The Essential Collection.

Houston’s cars feature his “I Am Busy” print, and Los Angeles’ fittingly features a beach print. Alto drivers most recently took to the roads in Los Angeles.

In addition to the wrapped vehicles, Alto will also include Malin’s new book in each wrapped car the entire month of May for riders to browse while they ride.

The book is Gray’s first major career retrospective and celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the brand.