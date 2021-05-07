Saturday, May 8, 2021

Ryan Prager's abbreviated no-hitter helped Hillcrest complete a first-round sweep of Adamson in the Class 5A playoffs. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Panthers Blank Adamson in Playoff Series

Todd Jorgenson

With two shutouts in less than 24 hours, Hillcrest cruised past Adamson and into the second round of the Class 5A Region II baseball playoffs.

The Panthers outscored the Leopards by a combined 24-0 over two games, each of which was shortened to five innings. Hillcrest (22-9) advances to face either Lovejoy or Frisco Reedy next week.

Ethan Edmundson was the winning pitcher in a 14-0 triumph on Wednesday, and also tripled at the plate. Texas A&M signee Ryan Prager threw an abbreviated no-hitter in the 10-0 series finale on Thursday.

