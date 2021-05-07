Rangers Top Rival for Rugby State Title

For the first time in more than a decade, Jesuit brought home a state rugby championship when it defeated rival Strake Jesuit on May 1 in Houston.

The 36-28 win gave the Rangers their third title in program history and first since 2010. Jesuit withstood a weather delay and a late rally by the Crusaders to secure the victory.

Sy Mendenhall scored two tries for the unbeaten Rangers (7-0), who led 19-7 at halftime. Other contributors to the scoring output included Jack Judson, Aidan Piotrowski, Neil Lancaster, and Charlie Freeman.

Jesuit will wrap up its season this weekend at the Sebastian Cup Championships in New Orleans.