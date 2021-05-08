Allie + Bess Gives Back For Mother’s Day

Dallas-based jewelry brand Allie + Bess recently launched a Mother’s Day collection benefiting Mosaic Family Services.

Mosaic Family Services, which serves refugees and immigrants, was chosen by Allie + Bess’ social media followers to receive a portion of the proceeds from their Mother’s Day collection. The final four nonprofit contenders were Mosaic Family Services, New Friends New Life, Nexus Recovery Center, and Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

“As mothers ourselves, we knew we wanted to do something special with our Mother’s Day Collection and give back to a local nonprofit that helps mothers and children,” said Bess Callarman, co-founder of Allie + Bess. “Our customers have been so instrumental in growing our business and helping guide our design process in the past that it was a natural fit to ask for their help in picking our Mother’s Day beneficiary as well. We hope that every mom who receives a gift from the Collection this holiday looks down at her wrist and feels proud that her gift is not only stylish, but is helping others in our community as well.”

“We are thrilled to support a local nonprofit who is doing amazing work for mothers and children throughout our community with our new Mother’s Day Collection,” said Allie Wardlaw, co-founder of Allie + Bess. “We are constantly inspired by the generosity of our customers, and we are so proud to launch a collection that benefits an organization close to their hearts.”

For more information and to shop the collection, visit Allie + Bess’ website.