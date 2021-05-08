Fawcett, Rutledge Run Fourth at State

Highland Park senior Cameron Fawcett narrowly missed a medal in two events on Friday at the Class 5A state track and field meet in Austin.

Fawcett finished fourth in both the 3,200 meters and the 1,600, falling less than one second short of the podium in both races.

In boys events, HP junior John Rutledge suffered a similar fate in the 200 with a fourth-place showing. He was edged out of a bronze medal by just 0.01 seconds.

Also for HP, Claire Cochran came in fourth in the 100 hurdles, Meredith Sims ran seventh in the 100, and Isabel Blaylock was ninth in the 800.