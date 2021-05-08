Rangers Sweep Colts in Playoff Opener

Jesuit needed just 10 innings to complete a sweep of Arlington in its lopsided Class 6A Region I bi-district baseball playoff series.

The Rangers cruised to a 14-1 win on Friday, then followed up with a 14-0 thrashing on Saturday, with both games shortened to five innings.

Jake Storey threw an abbreviated one-hitter in the series finale for Jesuit (32-4), which has won 18 consecutive games overall. The Rangers will meet Coppell in an area-round showdown next weekend.