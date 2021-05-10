Park Cities Crime Reports May 3-9

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: NOT SO SAFE

A burglar likely got into a home in the 4500 block of Beverly Drive via an unlocked back door and took a safe and various pieces of jewelry between 3:59 and 4:45 p.m. May 4.

HIGHLAND PARK

3 Monday

A charlatan used fraudulent documents purporting to belong to a man from the 3500 block of Euclid Avenue to make a withdrawal from a BB&T Bank branch around 2:30 p.m.

4 Tuesday

How easy was it for a thief to rummage through a car parked in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue and snag a wallet containing about $40 in cash and various credit and debit cards? The doors were unlocked. The incident was reported at 9:42 a.m.

5 Wednesday

Watch out for the tree: A driver hit a one in a parkway in the 4500 block of Belfort Place, knocking a limb down that blocked a driveway at 10:32 a.m.

A careless crook damaged a Porsche SUV while it was parked in Highland Park Village. The incident was reported at 11:12 a.m.

6 Thursday

A scammer used the information of a man from the 3800 block of Maplewood Avenue to open a bank account and receive two transfers — one for $139,182 and another for $191,682. The incident was reported at 4:32 p.m.

Burglars broke windows to get into Mercedes GLS 450, a Toyota Camry, and a Volkswagen Jetta parked in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue and grabbed a backpack from the Camry containing a MacBook Pro, a MacBook Pro charging cable, and four chargers, as well as a Kate Spade purse and Bose headphones from the Jetta, between 8:20 and 9:20 p.m.

7 Friday

Arrested at 7:25 p.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.

9 Sunday

A part pilferer took the catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the north lot of Highland Park Village between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

3 Monday

A ne’er do well tried to take a catalytic converter from a Cadillac SUV in the 2700 block of Hanover Street. The incident was reported at 11:30 a.m.

A swindler used the information of a man from the 3800 block of University Boulevard to get a loan at 3:43 p.m.

A trickster used the credit card of a woman from the 6900 block of Hillcrest Avenue at 5:09 p.m.

4 Tuesday

A miscreant took various tools, including a skill saw, a compound mixer, a multi tool, and more from the 4000 block of Normandy Avenue. The incident was reported at 12:48 p.m.

6 Thursday

A malcontent broke a window of a home in the 2800 block of Purdue Street at 10:33 p.m.

7 Friday

A purse snatcher grabbed a purse from an unlocked Chrysler Pacfiica in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive between 1 and 2 p.m.

8 Saturday

A porch pirate pilfered two packages from a home in the 4500 block of Normandy Avenue. The incident was reported at 2:45 p.m.