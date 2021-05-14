Friday, May 14, 2021

Central Christian Church at 4711 Westside Drive Photo: Rachel Snyder
Benefit Concert For Central Commons

Central Commons is planning a benefit concert to raise money in hopes of preserving the historic Central Christian Church at 4711 Westside Drive. 

The congregation started in 1863 downtown on the second floor of a blacksmith’s shop and moved to its Westside Drive location in 1952. The congregation reached an agreement that continuing wasn’t sustainable before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Dallas last year.

Blake Schwarz, who serves as the director of faith and work at Park Cities Presbyterian Church, is leading an effort to raise $2.5 million by June 15 to preserve the Westside Drive campus. To donate, visit the Central Commons website.

The town of Highland Park also proposed buying the property for $7 million to potentially develop the land into a park.

The benefit concert featuring pianist Alex McDonald and violinist Lucas Aleman with drinks and appetizers on the lawn is planned for 6-7:15 p.m. May 27 on the Central Christian Church campus. 

(Read: Find out more about Central Christian Church’s needs in our next issue of Park Cities People)

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

