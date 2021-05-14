Benefit Concert For Central Commons

Central Commons is planning a benefit concert to raise money in hopes of preserving the historic Central Christian Church at 4711 Westside Drive.

The congregation started in 1863 downtown on the second floor of a blacksmith’s shop and moved to its Westside Drive location in 1952. The congregation reached an agreement that continuing wasn’t sustainable before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Dallas last year.

Blake Schwarz, who serves as the director of faith and work at Park Cities Presbyterian Church, is leading an effort to raise $2.5 million by June 15 to preserve the Westside Drive campus. To donate, visit the Central Commons website.

The town of Highland Park also proposed buying the property for $7 million to potentially develop the land into a park.

The benefit concert featuring pianist Alex McDonald and violinist Lucas Aleman with drinks and appetizers on the lawn is planned for 6-7:15 p.m. May 27 on the Central Christian Church campus.

