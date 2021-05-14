Saturday, May 15, 2021

Photo: Brandon G Visuals
Lele Sadoughi Opens In Highland Park Village

Rachel Snyder

Accessories designer Lele Sadoughi opened the first brick-and-mortar store in Highland Park Village this week for her eponymous brand, best known for signature knotted, jeweled headbands.

Opening day featured an outdoor garden party, in-store exclusives, hand-painted headbands, treats, and more.

Opening her first store in Highland Park Village was a bit of a homecoming for the Dallas native.

“I’m from here, so I would come here all the time and I feel this is the best shopping area in the city, so it’s been really great,” Sadoughi said. 

She’s designed costume jewelry, collectible headbands, jeweled sunglasses, specialty handbags, and more for more than 20 years, according to her website.

Sadoughi designed for Rebecca Taylor, Ippolita, Banana Republic, Anthropologie, Neiman Marcus, and more before she started her own brand in 2012.

