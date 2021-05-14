The Dallas Foundation Announces $1.2M In Grants To 34 Nonprofits

The Dallas Foundation recently announced more than $1.2 million in grants to 34 local organizations.

Given the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the Dallas Foundation continues to select funding requests submitted through North Texas Cares, a partnership co-founded by The Dallas Foundation that streamlines the grant application process.

“Annually, The Dallas Foundation invests over $60 million into this community in partnership with our generous fundholders and those who have entrusted us to distribute these funds,” said Matthew Randazzo, president and CEO of the Dallas Foundation. “These grants fulfill a promise to our donors, whose generosity allows us to meet the needs of this moment and allow us to be ‘here for good,’ working to build a community where our neighbors can reach their full potential.”

Recipients of the Dallas Foundation’s 2021 field of interest grants include:

Annie L. Stevens Fund Bachman Lake Together – To provide early childhood education opportunities for working parents; $40,000 Braswell Child Development Center – Early childhood education for children living in South Dallas; $30,000 Family Compass – Toward staff salaries for the Growing As Parents program which helps parents address child development and healthy child-parent interactions; $50,000 SER Jobs for Progress National, Inc – To provide food, household essentials, and online lessons for Early Head Start families in Grand Prairie; $39,100 The Warren Center – Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) programming for children from birth to three years old, with developmental delays or disabilities; $50,000 Vogel Alcove – Early Childhood Education program for children experiencing homelessness; $50,000

Bertice Carter Speck Fund Deaf Action Center – To prepare deaf and hard of hearing youth for future employment through hands-on training; $23,200

Dale and Barbara Reed Fund for Abused Children Embrace Texas – Toward opening a visitation space where children in foster care can spend time with their parents and/or siblings; $5,000

Darwin and June Hodges Fund In My Shoes – To house homeless, disadvantaged youth and their expectant moms; $7,150

Elizabeth T. Robinson Fund Christian Care Communities & Services – Support for seniors to meet basic living expenses, including housing and personal care; $25,350

Erin Wylie Fund/Betty Pope Fund Dallas Pets Alive – Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender (PASS); $1,750

James D. Webb Fund/Roy and Emma Jenkins Fund University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center – “Parkinson’s 360” Research Project; $10,450

Jean Baptiste (Tad) Adoue III Fund Cara Mia/Teatro Dallas – Co-production of İSOLTAR!; $7,000 Dallas Museum of Art – Van Gogh and the Olive Groves Exhibition; $50,000 Dallas Theater Center – Public Works Dallas Project; $50,000 Latino Cultural Center – Phase II of LCC Expansion; $50,000

Louis B. and Mary Ratliff Animal Welfare Fund Dallas Pets Alive – Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender (PASS); $14,680 Southern Dallas Spay Neuter Project – Providing free spay and neuter surgeries for dogs; $250,000

Louis B. and Mary Ratliff Critical Needs Fund AIDS Interfaith Network, Inc. – AIN Meals Program providing nutritional meals to individuals living with HIV; $50,000 Communities Foundation of Texa s – Support for The Collaborative on Homelessness; $50,000 Community Outreach Housing – Rental payment relief for low-income families hit hard by the pandemic; $30,000 Family Independence Initiative – Providing direct financial assistance to North Texas families impacted by the pandemic; $50,000 Metrocrest Services – For the Housing Stability Program helping extremely-low income families and seniors at-risk of becoming homeless; $50,000 Society of St. Vincent De Paul Charitable Pharmacy of North Texas – Providing free medication for uninsured individuals and families with an annual household income below 2x the Federal Poverty Line for their family size; $16,590 Tyler Street Community Service Outreach – Meeting the basic needs of homeless and lower income individuals and families in Oak Cliff; $20,000

Lucile W. and George R. Pattullo Fund To co-invest with The Dallas Foundation donors on grants addressing racial equity disparities; $15,200

Morris Hartley Morgan, Jr. Fund

Heroes for Children – To support the Financial Assistance Program which meets the immediate financial needs of Dallas County families battling childhood cancer; $20,000