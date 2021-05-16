Storms Leave Damage Near North Haven Gardens, Parts of UP

A storm that sparked a brief tornado warning Sunday afternoon left damage near North Haven Gardens and near Goar and Caruth parks in University Park.

In an area still recovering from the October 2019 tornado, the damage to the home sitting across from North Haven Gardens might have been dismissed as a reminder from that storm if not for the neighbors gathered around to check on the homeowners and see the damage for themselves. The homes flanking the now-roofless structure seemed to sustain minimal to light damage.

Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted that crews were assessing the damage and it was unclear as of Sunday evening whether a tornado or straight-line winds were responsible for the damage on Northaven.

I know our city has been through a lot in the last few years. And it is unbelievable that these residents in North Dallas are enduring more destruction. I have been in touch today with @DallasOEM, @LeeForDallas, and the city manager’s office. We will do whatever we can to help. — Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) May 17, 2021

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins added that there would be extra patrols in the area.

Storms hit at Northhaven Gardens and at Goar Park. Unsure if straight line winds or tornado. Doesn’t matter if your in it. Particularly sad that the resilient Northhaven neighborhood hit again. Damage limited to a few homes. @CityOfDallas informs their will be extra patrols there pic.twitter.com/hutemnUmo9 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) May 17, 2021

University Park officials say high winds caused damage to trees and fences near University Park City Hall, which is at 3800 University Boulevard, in Williams and Goar Park, and blocks away at Caruth Park shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tree damage in Caruth Park. Photo: City of University Park.

City officials say a Parks Department crew was called in to clean up debris at all three sites.

University Park director of marketing and communications Steve Mace added that there were no injuries to report in the city.

Motorists are also asked to look out for potential street flooding as more rain is in the forecast for this week.

In nearby Highland Park, Lt. Lance Koppa said all roadways were open as of around 3:30 p.m., but patrol staff monitored the streets during the heavy rainfall.

Area residents took to social media to share information about street flooding and damage left from the storms.

Marsh Lane / Dallas @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/PNyx6DIYbI — M e r e d i t h L a n d (@MeredithNBC5) May 16, 2021

A flash flood watch is in effect for Dallas County until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Northwest Highway between Boedecker and Edgemere can flood, as can several intersections along Preston, and University and Lemmon. The 635 frontage road between Hillcrest and the High Five also routinely floods.