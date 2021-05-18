Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Dallas Arboretum Food And Wine Festival Features Roaring ’20s Theme

This year’s Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden Food & Wine Festival is going back to the roaring ‘20s.

The fourth-annual event, dubbed A Gatsby Garden Soirée, will feature music, fine wines, craft beer, and food stations with offerings from top area chefs from 7 to 9 p.m. June 10. General admission is $125 per person ($99 for members). To register or buy tickets, visit their website.

Chef Sharon Van Meter is the chef chair, and Alicia Voltmer is the event chair. 

“With a limited number of tickets available to ensure a safe and wonderful experience and the public’s excitement about attending this popular, outdoor event, we anticipate a sell-out,” Voltmer said. 

In addition, on Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13, visitors to the Dallas Arboretum can enjoy a Garden Market experience from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This “farmers market” style event features dozens of local vendors showcasing their products for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the garden. The Garden Market is included with paid admission to the garden.

