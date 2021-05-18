Dallas ISD To Hold Telephone Town Hall on Federal COVID Funding

Dallas ISD — like districts across the country — is now determining how it will spend federal dollars designed to help it address the impacts the pandemic has had on learning.

To that end, the district will conduct a telephone town hall Tuesday, May 18, at 6 p.m. to outline some of the options the district has, as well as the proposed 2021-2022 budget.

The town hall is part of the districts comprehensive stakeholder engagement process to determine how it should spend the additional federal dollars that will help with COVID-19 recovery.

The American Rescue Plan signed into law in March by President Joe Biden included $122 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for school districts across the country, which is the single largest investment in federal elementary and secondary education in the nation’s history. Dallas ISD has applied to receive some of that additional funding.

All parents, district employees, students and community members can also provide input by completing this survey to help the district determine what to prioritize with the potential ESSER funds. School districts are limited what they can use ESSER funds to support..

Click here to register for the telephone town hall.