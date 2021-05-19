Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 10 – 16

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

A 54-year-old Highland Park man at 9:42 p.m. May 13 reported seeing a prowler in the garage of a vacant house in the 5500 block of Ursula Lane. The mischief-maker fled police in a vehicle.

10 Monday

Reporting time not provided: A Waxahachie woman complained of vandalism at NorthPark Center.

Conduit caper? Before 5:04 p.m., a crook claimed contents from a Milestone Electric vehicle calling on a home in the 4700 block of Crooked Lane.

Taken before 7:25 p.m.: a 22-year-old man’s vehicle from condominium parking in the 6300 block of West Northwest Highway.

11 Tuesday

Before 12:03 p.m. at Preston Forest Square, a burglar damaged and stole contents from a vehicle belonging to a 37-year-old woman from The Colony.

Before 6:10 p.m., a porch pirate pinched packages left for a 38-year-old man at a home in the 6600 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Reported at 6:29 p.m.: A robber “postured as if he had a weapon” and demanded cash from the register at Texaco at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway.

Before 9:53 p.m., an attacker injured a 26-year-old man at a home in the 6300 block of Royal Lane.

Arrested at 11:07 p.m.: a 49-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road.

12 Wednesday

Before 3:36 a.m., a reckless and irresponsible motorist fled on foot after wrecking into an LBJ Express crass barrier in the 6600 block of LBJ Freeway.

Damaged before 6:48 p.m.: a 47-year-old woman’s vehicle in the 5600 block of West Northwest Highway.

Around 6:55 p.m., a 20-year-old Princeton, Texas man discovered the catalytic converter missing from his vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 7:51 p.m.: vandalism at the Chick-Fil-A in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 8:01 p.m.: a vehicle from the parking lot at First Financial Bank on Preston Road.

Reported at 9:05 p.m.: a motorist left after crashing into the intercom at a 55-year-old man’s home in the 9400 block of Hathaway Street.

13 Thursday

Stolen before 4:12 p.m.: a 34-year-old man’s stuff from a home in the 6700 block of Joyce Way.

The discourteous motorist who damaged a 33-year-old Plano woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center before 4:43 p.m. didn’t stick around to share information.

14 Friday

Taken before 12:38 a.m.: a 33-year-old Royse City man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Plaza Drive.

Reported at 8:28 a.m.: shoplifting at Tom Thumb at Inwood Road and West University Boulevard.

Reported at 4:14 p.m.: a bad break for a 59-year-old man at the Market at Preston Forest. A vandal smashed his vehicle window.

Reported at 8:18 p.m.: another theft of a catalytic converter – this time from 29-year-old woman’s vehicle at her apartment home in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

15 Saturday

Before 3:48 p.m., hammer-wielding robbers attacked and stole from a 49-year-old Denton man near the Hilton Dallas/Park Cities on Luther Lane.