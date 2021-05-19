Thursday, May 20, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 10 – 16

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

A 54-year-old Highland Park man at 9:42 p.m. May 13 reported seeing a prowler in the garage of a vacant house in the 5500 block of Ursula Lane. The mischief-maker fled police in a vehicle.

10 Monday

Reporting time not provided: A Waxahachie woman complained of vandalism at NorthPark Center.

Conduit caper? Before 5:04 p.m., a crook claimed contents from a Milestone Electric vehicle calling on a home in the 4700 block of Crooked Lane.

Taken before 7:25 p.m.: a 22-year-old man’s vehicle from condominium parking in the 6300 block of West Northwest Highway.

11 Tuesday

Before 12:03 p.m. at Preston Forest Square, a burglar damaged and stole contents from a vehicle belonging to a 37-year-old woman from The Colony.

Before 6:10 p.m., a porch pirate pinched packages left for a 38-year-old man at a home in the 6600 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Reported at 6:29 p.m.: A robber “postured as if he had a weapon” and demanded cash from the register at Texaco at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway.

Before 9:53 p.m., an attacker injured a 26-year-old man at a home in the 6300 block of Royal Lane.

Arrested at 11:07 p.m.: a 49-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 8500 block of Hillcrest Road.

12 Wednesday

Before 3:36 a.m., a reckless and irresponsible motorist fled on foot after wrecking into an LBJ Express crass barrier in the 6600 block of LBJ Freeway.

Damaged before 6:48 p.m.: a 47-year-old woman’s vehicle in the 5600 block of West Northwest Highway.

Around 6:55 p.m., a 20-year-old Princeton, Texas man discovered the catalytic converter missing from his vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 7:51 p.m.: vandalism at the Chick-Fil-A in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 8:01 p.m.: a vehicle from the parking lot at First Financial Bank on Preston Road.

Reported at 9:05 p.m.: a motorist left after crashing into the intercom at a 55-year-old man’s home in the 9400 block of Hathaway Street.

13 Thursday

Stolen before 4:12 p.m.: a 34-year-old man’s stuff from a home in the 6700 block of Joyce Way.

The discourteous motorist who damaged a 33-year-old Plano woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center before 4:43 p.m. didn’t stick around to share information.

14 Friday

Taken before 12:38 a.m.: a 33-year-old Royse City man’s vehicle from a parking lot in the 6700 block of Hillcrest Plaza Drive.

Reported at 8:28 a.m.: shoplifting at Tom Thumb at Inwood Road and West University Boulevard.

Reported at 4:14 p.m.: a bad break for a 59-year-old man at the Market at Preston Forest. A vandal smashed his vehicle window.

Reported at 8:18 p.m.: another theft of a catalytic converter – this time from 29-year-old woman’s vehicle at her apartment home in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

15 Saturday

Before 3:48 p.m., hammer-wielding robbers attacked and stole from a 49-year-old Denton man near the Hilton Dallas/Park Cities on Luther Lane.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Crime Reports Jan. 1-7

Bianca R. Montes 0

Crime Reports July 29 – August 4

Timothy Glaze 0

Crime Reports: Jan. 14 – Jan. 20

Timothy Glaze 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Click to book your announcement today