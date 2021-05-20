Thursday, May 20, 2021

FILE PHOTOS
District 13 City Council Candidates Face Off in Forum

Bethany Erickson 0 Comments ,

Voters living in Dallas City Council District 13 had an opportunity Wednesday to hear from their two options — Leland Burk and Gay Donnell Willis — during a lunchtime forum.

(Read: Meet D11, D13 Runoff Candidates at Forum)

The North Dallas Chamber of Commerce, the Dallas League of Women Voters, Friends of the Dallas Public Library, Dallas Breakfast Group, Faith Commons, Preston Hollow People, and the Hotel Association of North Texas co-sponsored the forum.

(Read: On Your Ballot: District 13)

District 11 candidates Barry Wernick and Jaynie Schultz will answer questions from moderator Calvert Collins-Bratton at noon Friday.

To sign up for District 11’s, click here.

Bethany Erickson

