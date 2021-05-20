District 13 City Council Candidates Face Off in Forum

Voters living in Dallas City Council District 13 had an opportunity Wednesday to hear from their two options — Leland Burk and Gay Donnell Willis — during a lunchtime forum.

The North Dallas Chamber of Commerce, the Dallas League of Women Voters, Friends of the Dallas Public Library, Dallas Breakfast Group, Faith Commons, Preston Hollow People, and the Hotel Association of North Texas co-sponsored the forum.

District 11 candidates Barry Wernick and Jaynie Schultz will answer questions from moderator Calvert Collins-Bratton at noon Friday.

