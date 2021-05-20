Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out May 22 and 23

Ready to find your forever home this weekend? We have a whole slate of Preston Hollow area and Park Cities homes for you to check out.

May 22

3102 Saint Johns Dr., Highland Park. Gorgeous home on a beautifully landscaped Highland Park lot, with stunning interiors, including an inviting entry, large formal dining room with two Sub-Zero wine fridges, a great room with soaring marble fireplace, and a retractable home theater. The kitchen is anchored by a large island and is open to a den and breakfast room. All bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. Four bedrooms/six baths. $2,695,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

May 23

4511 Nashwood Lane, Dallas. Located on a big lot with mature trees, this two-story home has been recently updated with wood flooring, fresh paint, and lighting. Downstairs, there is plenty of room for entertaining, including a kitchen with high-end appliances. A primary suite is a true retreat with a custom closet system and spa-like bath. Outside, the backyard has a gated drive for added security, a large green space, and guest quarters with a private bath. Five bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $995,000. Schools: Nathan Adams Elementary, E.D. Walker Middle School, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Jesuit, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Hockaday. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

5610 Ursula Lane, Dallas. Sitting on an oversized lot in Old Preston Hollow, this mid-’70s era home was recently the beneficiary of a remodel by Park Royal Custom Homes. A grand foyer welcomes guests and leads to a generous family room with a vaulted ceiling and exposed beams. Formal spaces are large and welcome entertaining. The kitchen is outfitted with new Sub-Zero and Wolfe appliances. The primary suite boasts a separate sitting area, dual baths, and a large, custom closet. Outside is also an oasis complete with a pool. Four bedrooms/six-and-a-half baths. $2.19 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard, St. Mark’s, The Winston School, Grace Academy, The Lamplighter School, Hockaday, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Ursuline. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

3812 Shady Hill Dr., Dallas. Walk to school from this one-story midcentury ranch with an open floor plan perfect for family time or entertaining. From the large foyer to the common areas, natural light rules the roost. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and a walk-in pantry. A primary suite has an en suite with double vanities, a separate tub and shower, and a custom closet. Four bedrooms/three bathrooms. $799,000. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Da Vinci School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Hockaday. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

5128 Horseshoe Trail, Dallas. Renovated from the foundation up in 2014 by Carolyn Isler, this Bluffview home has a floorplan designed for entertaining, including a chef’s kitchen that is open to the family room, and walls of windows overlooking the backyard. Formal areas are light and bright and are punctuated by a Himalayan White bookmatched marble fireplace. The primary suite boasts a private deck, marble bath, and custom closet. Five bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1,549,000. Schools: Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3718 Jubilee Trail, Dallas. Want to live on the Northaven Trail? This open-concept home has vaulted ceilings, multiple flex rooms, and many oversized rooms. Wood flooring and carpet throughout the home, and new stainless steel appliances and cabinets in the kitchen, which also boasts quartz countertops, two ovens, gas stove, huge walk-in pantry, and an island with breakfast bar. Outside, a lazy river style pool provides fun and relaxation. Five bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $799,999. Schools: Withers Elementary, Walker Middle School, W.T. White High, Da Vinci School, Episcopal School of Dallas, Good Shepherd Episcopal, Hockaday. Open house: 2-4 p.m.

7023 Preston Grove Lane, Dallas. Set on a quiet cul-de-sac in the gated Lake Forest neighborhood, this home has an open, versatile floor plan with plenty of flexibility. A quiet home office on the first floor and a second workspace upstairs will allow for both work and school simultaneously — or for two work-from-home schedules. An oversized kitchen is open to the family room and offers plenty of storage space, plus a Sub-Zero refrigerator, convection oven, and gas cooktop. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,125,000. Schools: Kramer Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High School, Yavneh Academy, Dallas International School, Alcuin. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

11041 Lawnhaven Road, Dallas. Want a brand-new home? This Preston Hollow beauty was completed in 2020, and boasts plenty of bright spaces. Donwstairs, there’s a primary suite with attached yoga room, a gourmet kitchen, study, and oversized media room. Upstairs boasts a game room with wet bar. There are five bedrooms, and five full bathrooms. The majority of the home can be controlled by “smart” apps. Five bedrooms/five-and-a-half baths. $1.99 million. Schools: Pershing Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Kramer Elementary, Alcuin, Dallas International School, Dealey Montessori/Vanguard. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

3457 Normandy Ave., University Park. Completely remodeled with high-end, luxury finishes, this home is walkable to the Katy Trail, Highland Park Village, SMU, and public schools. Plenty of room for entertaining with two patios, two living areas, and a bright and modern chef’s kitchen with Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and more. Upstairs offers plenty of bedrooms and bathrooms, a playroom, and an office. A large owner’s suite has a generous walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom with a two-person BainUltra soaking tub and separate shower. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $1,239,000. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Providence Christian School, Christ the King Elementary. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

4424 Manning Lane, Dallas. Perfectly located in the heart of the Rockbrook Manchester estate area of Preston Hollow, this gracious home was built by Susan Newell for entertaining and features a downstairs primary suite, arched doors, pecan floors, custom ironwork, a mahogany-lined study, and a spacious dining room that seats up to 12 guests. A welcoming living room features arched French doors and an antique fireplace. The heart of the home is a chef’s dream highlighted by a custom French worktable, two dishwashers and three ovens, including a Lacanche model imported from France. Four bedrooms/three-and-a-half bathrooms. $2,895,000. Schools: Sudie Williams Elementary, Walnut Hill School, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson, Episcopal School of Dallas, St. Monica, Ursuline Academy, Wesley Preparatory. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

6605 Del Norte Lane, Dallas. Get a brand-new home with French inspirations in Preston Hollow, perfect for entertaining. Blessed with an open floor plan, a great room offers great entertaining space. Features include herringbone hardwoods, a chef’s kitchen with Wolf and Subzero appliances, a downstairs primary suite, a game room, and more. Four bedrooms/four-and-a-half bathrooms. $1,595,000. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3718 Fairfax Ave., Dallas. This duplex in West Highland Park boasts a transitional finish-out and an open floorplan for entertaining and lives like a single-family home, boasting a main floor living area and a second living room upstairs, and plenty of storage. There’s also a bonus finished room above the garage that offers some options for an office, media room, or playroom. Three bedrooms/three-and-a-half baths. $875,000. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

10412 Gooding Dr., Dallas. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms. 2,365 square feet. $699,000. Friday, May 21, 5-7 p.m., and Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m.-noon.

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms. 2,365 square feet. $699,000. Friday, May 21, 5-7 p.m., and Saturday, May 22, 10 a.m.-noon. 3510 Orchard Ridge Court, Dallas. Four bedrooms, four baths. 2,552 square feet. $640,000. Saturday, May 22 from 1-4 p.m., and Sunday, May 23, 1-4 p.m.

Four bedrooms, four baths. 2,552 square feet. $640,000. Saturday, May 22 from 1-4 p.m., and Sunday, May 23, 1-4 p.m. 3426 Saint Cloud Dr., Dallas. Four bedrooms, two baths. 2,525 square feet. $685,000. Saturday, May 22 from 1-3 p.m., and Sunday, May 23, 1-3 p.m.

Four bedrooms, two baths. 2,525 square feet. $685,000. Saturday, May 22 from 1-3 p.m., and Sunday, May 23, 1-3 p.m. 6211 W. Northwest Highway, Apt. 704, Dallas . Two bedrooms, two baths. 1,130 square feet. $235,000. Sunday, May 23, 1-3 p.m.

. Two bedrooms, two baths. 1,130 square feet. $235,000. Sunday, May 23, 1-3 p.m. 6211 W. Northwest Highway, Apt. 2005, Dallas . One bedroom, two baths. 1,083 square feet. $299,900. Sunday, May 23, 1-3 p.m.

. One bedroom, two baths. 1,083 square feet. $299,900. Sunday, May 23, 1-3 p.m. 6211 W. Northwest Highway, Apt. G201, Dallas . Two bedrooms, two baths. 1,271 square feet. $299,000. Sunday, May 23, 1-3 p.m.

. Two bedrooms, two baths. 1,271 square feet. $299,000. Sunday, May 23, 1-3 p.m. 3724 Pageant Place, Dallas. Four bedrooms, two baths. 2,300 square feet. $499,500. Sunday, May 23, 1-3 p.m.

Four bedrooms, two baths. 2,300 square feet. $499,500. Sunday, May 23, 1-3 p.m. 4157 Hockaday Dr., Dallas . Five bedrooms, four baths. 3,713 square feet. $995,000. Sunday, May 23, 1-3 p.m.

. Five bedrooms, four baths. 3,713 square feet. $995,000. Sunday, May 23, 1-3 p.m. 10650 Steppington Dr. Apt. 143, Dallas. Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths. 1,472 square feet. $250,000. Sunday, May 23, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.