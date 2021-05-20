HPISD: Masks Optional Beginning May 28

Highland Park ISD moved up the timeline for making masks optional at district facilities to May 28.

The district originally planned to make masks optional beginning next school year, but moved the timeline up after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order banning school districts from requiring masks after June 4.

(Read: Abbott Prohibits Local Governments, School Districts From Requiring Masks)

“With summer programming beginning as early as June 1, the change in protocols a few days prior to the mandate from Governor Abbott allows all HPISD summer events to begin operations under the new guidelines,” a statement to district families read.

The district says masks will be optional for Highland Park High School’s graduation May 28 at Ford Stadium, all summer activities including classes, camps, professional development, and Academy for Lifelong Learning (ALL) offerings.

“Individuals are always welcome to wear a mask at all HPISD facilities,” the statement continued. “The district will continue to clean and sanitize buildings, encourage frequent handwashing practices and recognize the benefits of social distancing. The district will also continue to offer hand sanitizer in the main areas of all campuses and facilities.”