Thursday, May 20, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Photo: Unsplash
Park Cities Preston Hollow Schools 

HPISD: Masks Optional Beginning May 28

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Highland Park ISD moved up the timeline for making masks optional at district facilities to May 28.

The district originally planned to make masks optional beginning next school year, but moved the timeline up after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order banning school districts from requiring masks after June 4.

(Read: Abbott Prohibits Local Governments, School Districts From Requiring Masks)

“With summer programming beginning as early as June 1, the change in protocols a few days prior to the mandate from Governor Abbott allows all HPISD summer events to begin operations under the new guidelines,” a statement to district families read.

The district says masks will be optional for Highland Park High School’s graduation May 28 at Ford Stadium, all summer activities including classes, camps, professional development, and Academy for Lifelong Learning (ALL) offerings. 

“Individuals are always welcome to wear a mask at all HPISD facilities,” the statement continued. “The district will continue to clean and sanitize buildings, encourage frequent handwashing practices and recognize the benefits of social distancing. The district will also continue to offer hand sanitizer in the main areas of all campuses and facilities.”

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Click to book your announcement today