New Tavern Coming To UP

American neighborhood tavern D.L. Mack’s is coming to University Park in September.

The reimagined 2,400 square-foot space, which features an outdoor garden patio, will take over the former Biscuit Bar space at 6501 Hillcrest Avenue. It’s the sixth concept for the Dallas-Fort Worth-owned and operated Valenday Hospitality Group.

The menu will feature D.L. Mack’s Chicago-Style Cracker Crust Pizza, the popular “World’s Coldest Martinis,” and other elevated takes on classic American dishes, inspired by Chicago eateries.

“As a real estate-driven hospitality group, we focused our time in 2020 hiring outstanding talent which provided us with the foundation we need to grow Vandelay Hospitality Group strategically in the years ahead. Our Creative Team is always designing new restaurant concepts – most of which sit, awaiting the perfect piece of property that will allow us to knock a concept out of the park,” said Vandelay Hospitality Group Senior Vice President of Operations Jon Peck. “The D.L. Mack’s concept has been in the works for well over two years, and when the Hillcrest space in University Park became available, we knew the story would write itself for a brand we have been obsessed with for a very long time at VHG.”

The interior space will evoke a Windy City brownstone featuring wooden floors, a 1960s theater exit sign, a double-faced train station clock, and a backdrop of deep green checkered tile.