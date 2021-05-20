Thursday, May 20, 2021

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Unsplash
Where Is Your Lake?

Bethany Erickson

If the past year has taught us anything, having a place within driving distance that feels like a vacation, but with all the comforts of home, is a great way to combat those social-distancing blues.

And now that things are opening back up again, a lake house is a great gathering point for friends and family, too.

(Read: Lake Life)

So we want to know what your favorite lake house destinations in Texas are with this very brief survey. Take it, and you could be entered to win a gift card for McShans Florist. To get the special survey link, simply subscribe to our [email protected] newsletter.

The contest ends at noon on May 31, and the winner will be notified on June 1. We’ll announce the results of our poll in the June 4 edition of [email protected]

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She is a member of the Education Writers Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, the National Association of Real Estate Editors, the News Leaders Association, the News Product Alliance, and the Online News Association. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at [email protected].

