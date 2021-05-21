Camp Summit Focuses on Abilities Rather Than Disabilities

After virtual 2020, program returns to Paradise, Texas, for summer 2021

Camp Summit, committed to serving people of various abilities and ages, never turns a camper away, not even in a pandemic.

Of course, in 2020, that meant providing camp online.

“We brought our campers a virtual line-up of activities, Zoom events, and even some sidewalk sing-a-longs,” said Meg Frainey, of Preston Hollow, who serves on the camp’s Board of Directors. “We stayed connected and provided a break from the boredom and isolation our campers were facing.”

But this summer, Camp Summit aims to return to its barrier-free Wise County facility in Paradise, Texas, where clients ages 6 to 99 engage in traditional activities and stay in cabins with their peers for a week.

“Although 2021 may look a little different with some new guidelines and safety procedures, we know our campers and their families will be pleased to add camp back into their routines,” said Abbey Cumnock, marketing and public relations manager. “With community support, Camp Summit will be able to continue to offer individuals with disabilities assistance with the tuition they need, so their loved one with a disability can experience and enjoy the benefits of camp.”

The summer season will run from May 23 to Aug. 13, and the fall season from Sept. 19 to Nov. 19.

Since its first session 73 years ago with 19 campers, Camp Summit, initially known as Camp Soroptimist, has offered individuals acceptance for who they are, Frainey said.

More than 2,500 campers participate annually now, and by offering a 2:1 camper-to-counselor ratio and an on-site medical team, the camp can even serve medically fragile clients.

“Whether someone is in a wheelchair, has an intellectual disability, or needs 100% assistance with daily life-skills, Camp Summit makes the impossible happen,” Frainey said. “We give each camper a ‘Yes I Can’ fun-filled week.”

The fee for a week of camp is $1,600, but with 90% of campers receiving help through the Campership and Financial Assistance Project, many often pay as little as $50 toward tuition, Cumnock said. “By anticipating and removing all barriers, we can focus on our campers’ abilities rather than their disabilities.”

Want To Help?

• Visit CampSummitTx.org to learn how those with disabilities can thrive through camp experiences.

• Support a signature fundraising event such as the 20th annual Boots and Bandanas Dinner and Gala on Nov. 4.

• Join the Council of Ambassadors to support and advocate for Camp Summit clients.

• Phone 972-484-8900 for memberships or donations.

