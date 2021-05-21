George W. Bush Presidential Museum Re-Opening

The George W. Bush Presidential Museum permanent exhibit (including steel from the World Trade Center, a full-scale replica of the Oval Office, and the Decision Points Theater) will fully re-open to the public May 25.

The temporary museum hours of operation, including for the museum store, will be 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

The permanent exhibit will join the Museum’s recently opened special exhibit, Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, a public exhibition of President George W. Bush’s 43 portrait paintings featured in his book by the same title, and an in-depth look at the many issues surrounding the immigration debate in our country, which will run through January 3, 2022.

The Bush Center’s full-service restaurant, Café 43, is also currently open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday.

Tickets may be purchased online only.

The Bush Center’s research services, and public and educational programs remain closed at this time.

