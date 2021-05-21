UP Taking Nominations For Citizen of the Year

The city of University Park is taking nominations for the 2021 Citizen of the Year award until June 1.

To nominate a resident of any age, visit the website. A panel of residents will select and notify the honoree the week of June 7. The honoree will receive a plaque and a special Citizen of the Year gift from Mayor Tommy Stewart.

Nominees must be a resident of University Park and have worked to improve quality of life in the city. Current and former mayors and council members are not eligible for this award. For questions about the nomination process, call Steve Mace at 214-987-5301 or email him at: [email protected]