HPHS Ranked Among Top 50 Texas High Schools By U.S. News

Highland Park High School was ranked among the top 250 high schools in the country and top 50 in the state out of more than 1,000 Texas high schools, according to a recent Best U.S. School rankings list conducted by U.S. News & World Report.

The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

In addition to traditional high schools, the rankings encompass charter; magnet; and science, technology, engineering, and math-focused schools.

“HP has a long-standing tradition of excellence and it’s rewarding to see that performance recognized on the national stage,” said Highland Park High School Principal Jeremy Gilbert. “While the distinction as one of the top high schools in the state and nation is humbling, I am not surprised that HPHS is on this prestigious list. With the support of our parents and our community, the environment is set for our students and our teachers to do their best work each day.”

