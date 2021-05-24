Park Cities Crime Reports May 17-23

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a Toyota 4Runner parked in the 3500 block of Dartmouth Avenue, take a garage door opener, then a pistol from a Mercedes that was parked in the garage before 11 a.m. May 19? The 4Runner was left unlocked.

HIGHLAND PARK

17 Monday

A careless driver hit a light pole at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Mockingbird Lane around 4:45 a.m.

Lock your bikes: A scoundrel took a Cannondale bicycle from Bradfield Elementary School in the 4300 block of Southern Avenue. The incident was reported at 4:55 p.m.

18 Tuesday

Arrested at 4:20 a.m.: A 23-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated at Maplewood Avenue and Drexel Drive.

A swindler scammed a woman from the 4500 block of Westway Avenue out of a total of $1,573 via Venmo transactions and another $1,000 from an online wire transfer. The incident was reported at 3:57 p.m.

19 Wednesday

An intruder got into a home in the 4400 block of Lomo Alto Drive, damaging dry wall, and took 30 pieces of silverware, a $5,000 Rolex watch, a $4,000 Rolex, a $4,000 Vacheron Constantin watch, and a box. The incident was reported at 8:51 a.m.

A ruffian shattered the passenger side window of a Toyota Tundra parked in the 4300 block of Lomo Alto Drive at 11:25 a.m., but didn’t appear to take anything.

A swindler used the credit card information of a woman from the 4300 block of Armstrong Parkway to buy an Apple watch and more totaling $572.64 from Apple between 9:46 a.m. and 1:51 p.m.

An intruder went into a home in the 3400 block of Princeton Avenue and snatched two purses. The incident was reported at 5:49 p.m.

20 Thursday

Arrested at 4 a.m.: a 20-year-old man for warrants in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

21 Friday

An irresponsible driver hit a Cadillac Escalade in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane and initially stopped before fleeing the scene at 3:43 p.m.

22 Saturday

A good neighbor found a check in the 4500 block of Bordeaux Avenue at 6:38 p.m. and informed authorities.

23 Sunday

Not even for a few minutes: A pair of thieves grabbed a $100 cooler bag, a T-shirt, and a Lulu Lemon tennis skirt from the back of a Porsche Cayenne in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue while the owner went to get more things to pack around 6:30 a.m.

A ne’er do well took 17 sheets of plywood from a yard in the 4400 block of Highland Drive at 3:07 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

17 Monday

A burglar pilfered various household goods from a home in the 6900 block of Baltimore Drive at 7:03 a.m.

A crook made off in a Cadillac SUV from the 6700 block of Snider Plaza overnight before 8:20 a.m.

A thief nabbed a catalytic converter from a Honda Odyssey in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue between 7:25 a.m. and 3:35 p.m.

Arrested at 8 p.m.: a 51-year-old man for a warrant in the 5800 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

18 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:45 a.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of evading arrest in the 5900 block of Luther Lane.

A runner fled from police during a traffic stop in the 5900 block of Luther Lane at 2:45 a.m.

19 Wednesday

Arrested at 4:30 a.m.: a 45-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6200 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

Arrested at 11:18 a.m.: a 37-year-old man for a warrant in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

22 Saturday

A vandal damaged Hyer Elementary property in the 3900 block of Caruth Boulevard at 10:20 a.m.

A burglar snatched a purse, $50, sports equipment, and more from a Dodge Charger in the 3400 block of Wentwood Drive between 9 a.m. and 11:44 a.m.

23 Sunday

A crook drove off in a Ford F150 from the 3400 block of Rosedale Avenue around 2:30 p.m.