Galleria Dallas To Host Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale is making its return with its first in-person concerts since COVID-19 hit Dallas with mini, three-song concerts at 11 a.m. and noon June 5. More than 50 of the choir’s members will perform.

The performance accompanies “STRONGER,” a June 4-30 exhibit from the chorale that details its mission – to entertain, educate, unite and inspire – and history. Now in its 41st year, Turtle Creek Chorale got its start in 1980, when a group of 30 men stood on stage and sang at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. That group has grown to more than 250 dues-paying members who contribute more than 100,000 hours annually to rehearsals, performances, and community outreach.

Turtle Creek Chorale has performed not only for Dallas audiences, but at Carnegie Hall, in Spain, Germany, and the Czech Republic and even before Queen Elizabeth II. The group is the most recorded male chorus in the world, with 38 albums and two feature-length documentaries.

“While our 40th season was not what we expected, we had time to examine who we were as a member of the community,” said artistic director Sean Baugh. “Turtle Creek Chorale has a responsibility to be an outspoken member of the Dallas arts community. This exhibit will get the message of our mission out there, and we’re thrilled to be performing in-person again.”

The chorale’s performances will be held on Galleria Dallas’ Level 1 across from Tiffany.

“We’re so excited to work with the men of Turtle Creek Chorale. They’re such a big part of our local arts scene that we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help them spread their message,” said Megan Townsend, Director of Marketing for Galleria Dallas. “And we couldn’t be happier that they’ve chosen Galleria Dallas for their first in-person performances post-pandemic.”

For more information, visit the Galleria’s website.