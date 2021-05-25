Virtual Texas Town Hall Seeks Input On U.S. Tech Policy

Former Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings, who’s now president and CEO of the nonprofit Texas 2036, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, and Common Sense Media Founder and CEO James P. Steyer have announced the Future of Tech Commission, which is convening a series of virtual town halls to collect recommendations for a comprehensive U.S. technology policy. The findings will get released by the end of the summer.

Margaret Spellings

The Texas Town Hall from 9:30 to 11 a.m. May 26 is among the first of about a dozen town halls throughout the country.

Spellings will host the town hall, which will be moderated by Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith and University of Houston Hobby School of Public Affairs dean and former state Sen. Kirk Watson. Featured speakers include Texas Commissioner of Education Mike Morath, Brookings Institution senior fellow Nicol Turner Lee, and University of Texas professor Stephanie Cawthon.

Panelists include AT&T Foundation President Nicole Anderson, Amplify CEO Larry Berger, San Antonio ISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez, Dallas College Chancellor Joe May, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Senior Vice President Alfreda Norman, and TLL Temple Foundation President & CEO Wynn Rosser.

The Future of Tech Commission is an independent and bipartisan working group co-chaired by Patrick, Steyer, and Spellings and formed in response to discussions with the White House and the acting FCC Chairwoman to recommend a coordinated tech policy agenda and blueprint for America’s future. For more information, visit their website.

For more information about Texas2036, visit their website.