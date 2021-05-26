ERCOT To Test Emergency Communications Tonight

If you get an emergency alert from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (or ERCOT) tonight, don’t panic — it’s only a test.

As part of ERCOT’s aggressive pre-summer preparation activities, the grid operator will test its automated emergency grid conditions communication system this evening, Wednesday, May 26, beginning at 7 p.m.

During this time, test messages will be deployed and sent to multiple ERCOT communications channels at the beginning and end of the test, including:

ERCOT’s Twitter page (@ERCOT_ISO)

ERCOT mobile app

EmergencyAlerts email distribution list

Spotlight on the home page of ERCOT.com

Operations Messages and Public Notices on ERCOT.com

During a potential grid event, ERCOT uses this automated notification system to send communications through these channels directly from the control room.