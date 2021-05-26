North Texas Giving Day Season Opens

The 2021 Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day launched with the announcement of Amazon as the event’s inaugural presenting sponsor.

The 13th annual Giving Day follows a year in which more than 106,000 donors raised $58.8 million for more than 3,000 nonprofits.

“Amazon is thrilled to serve as North Texas Giving Day’s presenting sponsor. The donations from this event fuel so much important work throughout North Texas, strengthening our community and supporting the most vulnerable,” said Vickie Yakunin, Amazon’s Dallas Senior Manager of External Affairs. “Thousands of our employees work and live across North Texas. We strive not just to be a good employer, but also a good neighbor. By partnering with North Texas Giving Day, an event that is about giving back locally, we are able to invest in our community as we work together to recover from the pandemic and build a more equitable future for all.”

“Having Amazon as our 2021 presenting sponsor is a dream match for Communities Foundation of Texas. This partnership will empower Giving Day to significantly expand its reach to new audiences and elevate the nonprofit sector in unique and exciting ways,” said Monica Egert Smith, CFT’s Chief Relationship Officer.

With the goal of increasing and diversifying donors, this year North Texas Giving Day will be Thursday, Sept. 23, with early giving commencing Sept. 1.

“The needs of the community are vast as we all emerge from the pandemic and into a new normal,” said Chris McSwain, director of community engagement for North Texas Giving Day and Communities Foundation of Texas. “At the same time, we know if we can rally and galvanize the community and inspire more people to give, even in small amounts, we can and will help meet these needs and support the nonprofits doing vital work across North Texas. This year our goal is grow the spirit of giving by bringing more giving heroes into the fold individually to help the collective.”

Adhering to local and state health recommendations, North Texas Giving Day once again pivoted its in-person kickoff events, where nonprofits learn best practices and hear from former participants, to be online.

Event organizer Communities Foundation of Texas will host nonprofit trainings virtually throughout the summer with various webinars on maximizing social media, leveraging board participation, and more to help the more than 3,000 nonprofits raise money. Nonprofits must register to participate by visiting this website.

Registration is now open and closes Aug. 17.